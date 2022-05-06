Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,342,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $206.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,815. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.23 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

