Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.60. 859,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 773% from the average session volume of 98,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

