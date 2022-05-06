Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mplx has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.49.

Get Mplx alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.