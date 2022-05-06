Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

