Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
