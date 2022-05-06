MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $118.71 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $149.13 million and approximately $118.71 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00013533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

