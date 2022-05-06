Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.41 million.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.