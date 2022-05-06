NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.95

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 59502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$506.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96.

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.26 million. Research analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NanoXplore (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

