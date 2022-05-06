Nash Exchange (NEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471,833.00

Nash Exchange (NEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00220812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00039398 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,428.95 or 1.99854626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

