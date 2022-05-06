Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday.

Natera stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,567. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 153,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Natera by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 65,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

