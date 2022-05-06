National Bank Financial Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUNMF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 198,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,156. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

