National Bank Financial Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$6.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 107,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,818. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

