National Bank Financial Raises ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to C$46.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

