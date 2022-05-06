National Bankshares Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$141.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TMX Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$149.50.

TMX Group stock opened at C$132.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.37. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6100002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 52.42%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

