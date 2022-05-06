National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Shares Gap Up to $69.19

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.19, but opened at $72.00. National HealthCare shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSE:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.