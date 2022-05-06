National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS.

NYSE NSA traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.72. 11,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

