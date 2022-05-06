Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NGVC traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 215,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 46,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 498.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

