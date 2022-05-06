Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,342,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $809,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Netflix by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 2,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.97. 17,168,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.