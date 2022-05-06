NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.50 million.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,952 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

