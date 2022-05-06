NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.81. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

