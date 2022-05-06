Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NBH opened at $11.57 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.