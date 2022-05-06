Neutrino USD Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $934.04 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00226525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00219105 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00477338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,319.82 or 1.98146817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 949,101,680 coins and its circulating supply is 949,101,081 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

