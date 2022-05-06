New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of EDU opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

