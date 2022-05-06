New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of New Star Investment Trust Plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.44 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 130.44 ($1.63). 14,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 6,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.61).

The company has a market cap of £91.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.13.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

