New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of New Star Investment Trust Plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.44 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 130.44 ($1.63). 14,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 6,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.61).
The company has a market cap of £91.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.13.
About New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI)
Featured Stories
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.