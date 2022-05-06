New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lowered to Underweight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

