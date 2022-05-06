NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £272.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.39. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.11 ($1.34).

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman acquired 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($24,968.39). Also, insider Alastair Miller acquired 32,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £29,838.90 ($37,275.33).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

