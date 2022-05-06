News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Price Down 12.5%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.27. 27,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,274,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in News by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of News by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of News by 17,205.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of News by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 464,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

