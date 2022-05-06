NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.62. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 1,171 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking. It also provides NexJ Nudge-AI, a suite of digital assistants that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing for advisors and relationship managers.

