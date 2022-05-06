NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Trading 3.3% Higher

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44. 162,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 786,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 673,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 294,084 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 2,801.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 383,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 369,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

