NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Trading 3.3% Higher

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44. 162,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 786,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.
About NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)
NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.
