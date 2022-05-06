Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Down 25%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) traded down 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 391,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 442,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
Featured Stories
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.