NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a speculative rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

TSE NFI opened at C$11.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$906.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently -79.25%.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,647,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,779,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,593,209.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

