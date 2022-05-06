NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.
NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 582,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,297. The firm has a market cap of $881.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $30.13.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.