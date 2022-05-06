NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 582,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,297. The firm has a market cap of $881.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

