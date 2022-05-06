Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 12,500 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,303,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,335.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,545. The firm has a market cap of $154.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.38. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -13.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

