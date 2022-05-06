NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in NIKE by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 26.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 796,706 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.75. 325,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,480. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

