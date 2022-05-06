NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after buying an additional 319,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NMI by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About NMI (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.