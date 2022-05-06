Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.94

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.
NOAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.
The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
