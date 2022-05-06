Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.94

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Noah by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Noah by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

