Nomad Royalty’s (NSR) “Tender” Rating Reiterated at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities reiterated their tender rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NSR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.67.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$638.54 million and a P/E ratio of -266.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -406.03%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

