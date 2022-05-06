Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Trading Down 1.7%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

About Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information website management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.