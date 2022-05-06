Nord Finance Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.40 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00270089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00208071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00481746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00039316 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,899.55 or 1.97903539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

