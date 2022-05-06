Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $256.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.95.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.41.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

