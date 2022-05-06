Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after buying an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 306,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

