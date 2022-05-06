NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,960 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,498 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

