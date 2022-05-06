NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $261.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $255.73 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

