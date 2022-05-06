NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average of $208.66.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

