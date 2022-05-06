NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 611,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 192,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

