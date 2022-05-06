NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 21,200 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Unisys by 23.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 315,874 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 21.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 220,484 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at $4,535,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 251,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 194,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at $2,962,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $865.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

