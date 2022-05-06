NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $373,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 34.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 168,427 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova Profile (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
