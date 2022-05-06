NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $251.91 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,399.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

