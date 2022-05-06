NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $72.23 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.