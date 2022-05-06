Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.84. 41,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 9,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.