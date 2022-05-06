Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 1,611,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 410,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after buying an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 410,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 55,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

